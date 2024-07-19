Fire at West Madison Agricultural Research Station

9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20 —

Madison Fire issued a release about the incident. Crew remained on scene for fire watch overnight and into Saturday morning.

8:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 —

At 6:23 pm, a fire was reported at West Madison Agricultural Research Station at 8502 Mineral Point Road in Verona, Wisconsin. The University of Wisconsin–Madison research station is focused on agronomic and horticultural plant breeding and supports community outreach and student training. It also provides feed and manure management for UW–Madison livestock.

Madison Fire Department and the University of Wisconsin Police Department were early on the scene, with additional support from local agencies arriving later.

According to early reports, the fire began in a hay shed. The shed, a barn and several farm implements were reported to be a total loss. No injuries to employees or emergency response personnel were reported.

Fire investigators and law enforcement remain on scene and an investigation will be underway. At this time, law enforcement does not suspect foul play. Additional updates will be shared as they become available.