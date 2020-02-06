Finalist for vice provost of enrollment management to speak Feb. 12

Derek Kindle, a finalist for the position of vice provost for enrollment management, will give a public presentation from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Grainger Hall Plenary Room. His talk, “Opportunities in Enrollment Management at UW–Madison,” will be followed by a brief Q&A period.

Kindle currently serves as the director of the Office of Student Financial Aid, a position he has held since 2016. In this role, he is responsible for the university’s administration of $478 million in federal, state, institutional and private aid. He has more than 18 years of higher education experience and has worked in admissions, financial aid, bursar, and enrollment management.

Kindle is a nationally recognized expert in higher education, and he represents UW–Madison on several national higher education organizations and panels, including the College Board and the National Association for Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) and the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET).