Final candidates for provost to visit campus April 3-7

Four finalists for the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs will visit campus and make in-person presentations next week.

The candidates’ names and application materials will be shared on the search website 48 hours prior to their visit. Public presentations will be held on the following dates at the locations below:

April 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Great Hall at Memorial Union

April 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Great Hall at Memorial Union

April 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Plenary Room at Grainger Hall

April 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Plenary Room at Grainger Hall

We understand that the April 6 and April 7 presentations fall during Passover and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Unfortunately, alternate dates were not feasible due to a number of scheduling constraints.

In an effort to protect the privacy of candidates, presentations will not be recorded or livestreamed. This is informed by feedback gathered from past candidates and academic search industry leaders. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend the presentations in-person or to send a campus colleague to attend and provide a summary. University of Wisconsin–Madison employees may attend the talks in pay status with supervisor permission if the presentations fall during normal work hours.

Feedback on the candidates can be entered on the search site until Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m.

The search committee is chaired by Robert Hamers, Steenbock Professor of Physical Science in the Department of Chemistry. The firm WittKieffer assisted with the search.

John Karl Scholz, who was appointed provost in 2019 and who served as interim chancellor during the summer of 2022, announced earlier this month that he is departing UW–Madison to take the position of president at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore.

If you have questions about the search or need assistance, please contact Monica Welke.