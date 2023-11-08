Event helps students build professional wardrobe inexpensively

More than 165 students attended the inaugural Career Closet Stockup event on Oct. 16-17 in the Law School’s Lubar Commons, to help kick start their professional wardrobes with free gently used professional clothing.

Thousands of items had been donated by local law firms and law school faculty and staff, in the collaboration between the First Generation Lawyers student organization and Office of Career and Professional Development.

FGL President Jenna Balsiger and Associate Director of OCPD Lindsay Slaker organized the event and solicited the clothing, to help students get professsional clothes inexpensively. They hope to make it an annual event.

“As a first-generation college student I found it incredibly difficult to find affordable professional clothing to start my wardrobe,” Balsiger said. When starting my professional closet, I would often shop at used professional clothing stores to help cut down these costs.”

Another source providing free professional clothing is Successwork’s Career Closet.