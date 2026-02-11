Mnookin, Rothman share messages announcing Wilcots to be UW–Madison interim chancellor

Wilcots, currently dean of the College of Letters & Science, will assume the interim chancellor role on May 17.

On Feb. 11, 2026, University of Wisconsin–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman announced that Eric Wilcots will assume the role of interim UW–Madison chancellor on May 17 as Chancellor Mnookin departs for her new role as president of Columbia University.

This story will be updated with translations of Chancellor Mnookin’s message once they are available.

Campus message from Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin

To our campus community,

You have no doubt seen the announcement earlier today by Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman, who has appointed College of Letters & Science Dean Eric Wilcots as interim chancellor following my departure for Columbia University in mid-May.

I have every confidence that Eric will steer the university with strong vision and clear-headed leadership, even amid challenging headwinds. I am grateful to President Rothman and Board of Regents President Amy Bogost for the care they took in considering interim leadership for the flagship campus of the Universities of Wisconsin, and I am confident that they made an excellent choice for supporting UW–Madison’s ongoing strength and excellence

Eric has been a respected faculty member here since 1996 and has been a thoughtful and effective dean of our largest college since 2020. He is well acquainted with campus leadership, faculty, and staff inside and outside of L&S, shares our commitment to the student experience, and already knows many of our most important external stakeholders. Moreover, he is a collaborative leader who values dialogue, engagement, and shared governance and deeply believes in the transformative power of the Wisconsin Idea.

Dean Wilcots and I will work closely together between now and mid-May to ensure a seamless leadership transition. I will work with our new provost (who will be named in early March) to determine interim leadership in L&S.

Please join me in congratulating Dean Wilcots on this appointment and in working together to ensure his success.

Jennifer L. Mnookin

Chancellor

Campus message from Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman

Dear UW–Madison students, faculty, and staff,

Today I am announcing that Dr. Eric Wilcots has agreed to serve as interim chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, effective May 17. Currently dean of the College of Letters & Science (L&S) and the Mary C. Jacoby Professor of Astronomy, he will succeed Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin who is leaving to become president of Columbia University.

I have been impressed by Dean Wilcots’ steady, values‑driven leadership and his deep understanding of UW–Madison’s mission of teaching, research, and service. An accomplished scholar, he has called UW–Madison his academic home for more than 30 years. He is a noted scholar of astronomy and has a distinguished academic record that includes several teaching awards. He has presided over significant growth in enrollment in L&S as well as major building projects for the humanities; chemistry; and computer, data, and information sciences.

Wilcots’ long service and deep commitment to the Wisconsin Idea will provide the basis for continuing UW–Madison’s progress at a critical moment for the university. He’s the co-chair of the statewide steering committee for the Wisconsin Science Festival and has led the Universe in the Park outreach program. He is also a valued campus administrative leader, having served as interim provost in 2023 and dean of L&S since 2020.

UW–Madison is the flagship campus of the Universities of Wisconsin and one of the nation’s great public research universities. Its excellence, impact, and ambition matter not only to this campus, but to our state and beyond, and strong leadership here is essential.

Jay Rothman

President, Universities of Wisconsin