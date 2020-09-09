Enhanced health and safety protocols for employees
Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the campus community, Chancellor Blank announced a 14-day emphasis on health and safety protocols. While many of the temporary restrictions were aimed at curbing behaviors of undergraduate students, some also apply to UW–Madison employees in an effort to protect the health and safety of everyone in our campus community.
These enhanced protocols include:
- Wearing a face covering while on campus including sidewalks and other outdoor spaces. The Badger Pledge applies to student behaviors on and off campus. With the increased number of cases in our community, we are asking employees to comply with the spirit of the pledge and keep their face coveringson when outside on campus. This applies to all students and employees unless they have an accommodation
- It is permissible for an employee or student to remove their face covering when working alone in an indoor setting or in a campus vehicle
- Practice physical distancing of 6 feet or greater, on and off campus, inside and outside and even while wearing a face covering
- While work gatherings are allowed, they should follow public health guidelines including social distancing and limiting the number of people. Whenever possible, work meetings should continue to be conducted remotely via phone or video streaming. Employees are strongly discouraged from attending large social gatherings
- Respond in timely way to phone calls about contact tracing and be truthful in your responses.
- Monitor symptoms daily via the symptom monitoring tool.
- Delay all non-essential work travel