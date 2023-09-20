Engineering Centers Building closed following flooding

Updated: 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20

Flooding in the Engineering Centers Building, 1550 Engineering Drive, has prompted class and lab cancellations for courses located in that building for Thursday, Sept. 21.

The building is currently closed and entry is prohibited.

The cause of the flooding is not yet known, but several areas of the building have been affected. The leak has been stopped and crews are on site to begin cleanup.

“I know many of you are eager to enter the building, particularly those of you who conduct research in ECB,” says Engineering Dean Ian Robertson.

“I ask for your patience and assure you we will strive to allow you to enter as soon as we can. We are working to determine the extent of the flooding and will follow up with additional communications as we learn more.”

Beginning Thursday, for Engineering students:

All classes and labs in the Engineering Centers Building are cancelled on Thursday, Sept. 21. Students and instructors of classes meeting in the Engineering Centers Building will learn more about instructional continuity plans in a forthcoming email.

The need for additional class relocations beyond Thursday will be determined. Updates will be provided via email to those affected.

Student organization space or projects in the TEAM Lab or other student lab space, are asked not to enter the building to check on space or projects at this time.

Beginning Thursday for Engineering faculty and staff: