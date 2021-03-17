Employee update: Testing exemption for vaccinated people and more

Read this message in

This message covers

The end of the semester is less than 8 weeks away. COVID-19 cases on campus are down to a handful or fewer per day. More than 6,000 employees and students have been vaccinated.

This is progress worth celebrating but we can’t let our guard down. Help campus finish the semester safely by doing your part – keep wearing your mask, testing regularly, staying six feet apart and washing/sanitizing your hands frequently.

Testing exemption for vaccinated people

Beginning Wednesday, March 17, employees and students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to participate in routine on-campus testing. Your Badger Badge in the Safer Badgers app will remain green/Building Access Granted unless you report symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated means that you:

received both doses of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) and your second shot was at least two weeks ago; or

you received a one-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson) at least two weeks ago

COVID-19 vaccines are highly safe and effective, though some vaccinated individuals may still be able to catch COVID-19. You should continue to monitor yourself for symptoms – if you develop symptoms, isolate yourself from others and get tested as soon as possible.

Recent CDC guidance indicates that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infections and are potentially less likely to spread COVID-19 to others. However, until more people have been fully vaccinated, everyone must continue to follow public health guidance such as wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distance while in public and on campus.

Individuals vaccinated by University Health Services will not need to submit proof of vaccination for this exemption – your badge will turn green automatically and you should receive a message telling you this is due to your vaccination status. If you have been vaccinated off campus, you must submit proof of vaccination. Follow these instructions for uploading vaccination records.

(Note: Individuals enrolled in the UWSISP program should continue to test per the instructions provided. Your Badger Badge will remain green/Building Access Granted as long as you continue to participate in the program and complete your testing on schedule. For more information, contact uwsisp@mailplus.wisc.edu or 608-265-7277.)

Vaccine update

Beginning this week, the MyUHS portal at University Health Services will serve as the place to check your vaccine eligibility and find appointments for COVID-19 vaccination on campus. Learn more

Also, as of this week, all non-student employees working in person and who encounter students may begin to make vaccine appointments on campus.

Following state criteria, UHS has previously offered appointments to employees and students who:

serve direct patient care roles;

have direct contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus or virus samples;

are active members of campus age 65 and older;

are employees of University of Wisconsin Police Department;

are faculty, staff and teaching assistants currently engaged in in-person instruction;

are Housing and Dining staff ages 45 and older;

are childcare and custodial staff

There continue to be more eligible people on campus than there are vaccine supplies provided to UHS. While UHS expects to receive additional supply in the coming weeks, we encourage eligible employees and students to seek out all possible sources of vaccine, including health care providers and community providers such as pharmacies. Anyone unable to secure an appointment at UHS this week should check back next week for more appointments to open.

Learn more about campus vaccination efforts at a forum at noon Thursday.

Testing tips

Remember testing sites stop taking new patients 15 minutes before a meal break or closing time. Don’t cut your visit too close!

How to get help

If you have a question not addressed by the FAQs, email covidresponse@vc.wisc.edu or call the UW–Madison COVID-19 Assistance Line at (608) 262-7777.