Employee safety information related to downtown protests

The info below is intended for second and third shift employees.

As you know, Madison has been experiencing disruptive protests and unrest involving members of the public and the City of Madison Police Department. This message contains additional information including precautions you can take to protect yourself.

UWPD is aware of the close proximity of these protests to campus and is assisting MPD protect the rights of protesters while preserving safety in the downtown area due to other disruptions. UWPD’s first mission is to protect the UW–Madison campus and community. To date, campus has not been the focus of these protests.

If you feel you’re in an unsafe situation, call UWPD dispatch at (608) 264-2677. If you need immediate help or you have an emergency, call 911.

A 9:30 p.m.- 5 a.m. curfew continues in effect on campus and on the Isthmus, but the curfew does not apply to employees who work at night on campus traveling to and from their workplace or parking lot.

Employees do not need to proactively display ID or take any other steps to show they are campus workers, nor will police engage employees going about normal business.

We urge employees to be aware of surroundings while traveling and if you find yourself in an area where a disturbance is occurring, please shelter in place. If at any time you are outdoors and are directed to leave an area, please do so.

Employees who have subscribed to receive WiscAlerts will continue to receive information about specific incidents on or immediately adjacent to campus. You can also subscribe to updates via WhatsApp via Cultural Linguistic Services.

Please be aware that conditions can change rapidly. Pepper spray, tear gas and other measures can affect a broad area. Crowd movements can be unpredictable. Fires, broken glass and debris can also be dangerous, particularly at nighttime.

As always, if you need assistance during this challenging time, please reach out directly to your supervisor or the following resources:

UWPD (608-264-2677)

Employee Assistance Office (608-263-2987)