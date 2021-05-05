Employee COVID-19 update: End-of-year reminders

Read this message in

As the academic year draws to a close, here are a few reminders to help you stay safe this summer. This will be the final COVID-19 weekly email update you receive – we’ll continue to share information on the COVID Response website, through Inside UW and as needed through email messages.

Are you fully vaccinated?

Congratulations! If you were vaccinated off campus, make sure to upload your record to MyUHS.

Are you partially vaccinated?

Make sure to get that second dose of a two-dose vaccine, whether on campus through UHS or off campus (VaccineFinder.org can help)

Are you ready to be vaccinated?

Drop by the Nick 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or schedule an appointment.

Traveling soon?

Check out the CDC guidance.

Staying in Madison?

Starting Monday, testing will change to nasal swab . If you are not yet fully vaccinated, you should continue to test weekly to ensure your badge is green.

. If you are not yet fully vaccinated, you should continue to test weekly to ensure your badge is green. Badges will no longer be checked in many campus spaces.

Summer testing will be offered at the Kohl Center, the Pyle Center and Porter Boat House (in-vehicle only), Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with a lunch closure from 12 – 1 p.m.

How to get help