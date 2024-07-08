Election experts and resources available from UW–Madison 

The Midwest has a starring role this summer in election 2024. Milwaukee will host the Republication National Convention in July, and Chicago will welcome the Democratic National Convention in August. Experts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison are available to provide an on-the-ground look at Wisconsin politics and provide analysis and commentary about national and state races, polling, debates and the key issues driving voters.

EXPERTS

Political Science

Barry Burden is a professor of political science and director of the Elections Research Center. Burden can discuss swing states in the Electoral College, voter turnout, politics of Wisconsin, political advertising and public perception of political parties.

Contact: bcburden@wisc.edu

Allison Prasch is an associate professor of rhetoric, politics and culture in the Department of Communication Arts. She is available for interviews about aging and the presidency, presidential rhetoric, the Cold War and geopolitics.

Contact: aprasch@wisc.edu

Michael Wagner is a professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Wagner can discuss elections, media, American politics, political communication and public opinion.

Contact: mwagner8@wisc.edu

Wisconsin economy and family finance

Menzie Chinn is an economist at the La Follette School of Public Affairs. He is available to comment on inflation, the Wisconsin and national economy, interest rates and fiscal policy.

Contact: mchinn@lafollette.wisc.edu

Steven Deller is an economist and community development specialist in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. Deller is available for analysis and perspective on the Wisconsin economy and regional economic growth.

Contact: scdeller@wisc.edu

Michael Collins is a professor at the La Follette School of Public Affairs and director of the Center for Financial Security. He is available to provide insight and analysis on family economics, consumer decision-making in the financial marketplace, household finance and well-being.

Contact: jmcollins@wisc.edu

Immigration

Erin Barbato is director of the Immigrant Justice Clinic at the University of Wisconsin Law School. Barbato can comment on the Darién Gap, immigration and children and family immigration detention.

Contact: ekmurphy@wisc.edu

Wisconsin culture

Dean Robbins is is the editor of On Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin–Madison alumni magazine, and the author of the forthcoming essay collection Wisconsin Idols: 101 Heroes Who Changed the State, the World, and Me. He can offer a perspective on past and present cultural icons from Milwaukee including political figures Vel Phillips, Kathryn Clarenbach, Mildred Fish-Harnack, Hans Christian Heg, Abraham Lincoln, Ada Deer, Belle Case La Follette and Jesus Salas. Addie Howie and Belle Case La Follette represent the Progressive movement.

Contact: deanrobbins@wisc.edu

Gerrymandering and redistricting

Jordan Ellenberg is a professor of mathematics. He’s available for interview to explain redistricting and gerrymandering through the lens of math. Ellenberg is the author of How Not to Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking (Penguin Books.)

Contact: Ellenber@math.wisc.edu

Wisconsin agriculture

Mark Stephenson is director of Dairy Policy Analysis. Stephenson can provide insights on dairy policy, trade, dairy markets and prices, U.S./ Wisconsin and regional issues in the dairy industry.

Contact: mwstephenson@wisc.edu

Media ethics and social media

Kathleen Culver is director of the Center for Journalism Ethics. She can discuss media ethics, journalism, social media, and free expression.

Contact: kbculver@wisc.edu

RESOURCES

Political analysis

The Elections Research Center fosters cutting-edge academic analysis of national and state elections to further the scholarly understanding of factors that influence voter decision-making and election outcomes. ERC faculty and affiliates study the effects of voter ID laws, rural studies, gender bias, the underrepresentation of women in elected office and more. www.elections.wisc.edu

Live shot broadcast studio

An on-campus studio is available for live and taped shoots with UW–Madison experts.

Contact: Peter Kleppin, peter.kleppin@wisc.edu

More experts on news and current events can be found on the UW–Madison Experts Database.