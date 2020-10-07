Election 2020 experts: Voting systems, VP debate, more

The University of Wisconsin–Madison offers a number of experts, story angles and resources for media covering Election 2020, including about creating resilient voting systems, the vice presidential debate and more.

Guidelines for resilient voting systems

As cities and other municipalities prepare for a 2020 presidential election that will be unlike any before it, set against the backdrop of a pandemic, they face dilemmas in how to structure and staff their in-person polling places: How can they best protect voters and poll workers from COVID-19? How do they minimize wait times? What if there are shortages of poll workers? Should they consolidate polling locations or turn to sports arenas as voting sites?

Laura Albert, a professor of industrial and systems engineering at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and PhD student Adam Schmidt have analyzed some of the options in a report they’ve shared with the Wisconsin Elections Commission ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Read the full story here.

Contact: Laura Albert, laura@engr.wisc.edu

Election Integrity Project

The Election Integrity Project is a nonpartisan initiative of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Center for Journalism Ethics at UW–Madison in collaboration with First Draft and with the support of Craig Newmark Philanthropies.

The Project provides guidance to journalists and citizens on dealing with election misinformation and disinformation online and aims to counteract efforts that could strip citizens of their power through investigative reporting on voting issues in Wisconsin.

The latest, Consumer Toolkit, is available here.

Katy Culver, kbculver@wisc.edu

Experts available

Allison Prasch, an expert on U.S. presidential rhetoric, foreign policy, national identity, and political communication is available to talk about the history of presidential health crises. Contact: aprasch@wisc.edu

Franciska Coleman is an assistant professor of law. She can comment on and an expert on the Black Lives Matter movement on questions of police legitimacy inside community-police dialogues. Coleman is available for analysis of how the Breonna Taylor decision might be interpreted by affected communities and others.

Contact: facoleman@wisc.edu

The vice-presidential debate

The following experts are available to the media for analysis on the vice-presidential debate.

