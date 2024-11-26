Don Schutt named UW ombuds

Provost Charles Isbell has announced the appointment of Don Schutt as a UW–Madison ombuds. Schutt will serve a three-year term, beginning Dec. 1.

Don Schutt served for more than 23 years in the Office of Human Resources at UW–Madison starting as director of human resource development and retiring as senior director for talent development. His experience included establishing innovative services such as Cultural Linguistic Services (CLS) and teaching undergraduate classes. He has worked extensively and collaboratively with university staff, academic staff and faculty across campus.

Schutt has a PhD in counselor education. He retired from the university as a Senior Director Emeritus in 2018. He returned to campus as an HR consultant from 2018-2020, and as interim director of talent management from 2020-2021. Most recently, he served as an internal consultant in the Division of University Housing on a short-term project in 2023.

The UW–Madison Ombuds Office includes seven retired faculty, university staff and academic staff members; all ombuds have Emeritus status. Each ombuds serves a three-year term. The Ombuds Office is a safe place where university employees can seek confidential guidance regarding workplace concerns at any time and at no cost. Each ombuds has a quarter-time appointment and receives extensive and frequent training.

Important qualifications for ombuds include:

Knowledge of university policies and resources

Extensive cross-campus experience

Strong communication skills

Ability to be objective and impartial

For more information, go to ombuds.wisc.edu. The ombuds email address is UWombuds@mailplus.wisc.edu; the phone number is 608-265-9992.