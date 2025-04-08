Day of the Badger celebrates the spirit of giving while bringing all the good vibes

From April 8-9, the University of Wisconsin–Madison is celebrating the Day of the Badger, an annual campaign sponsored by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association to raise funds for campus. Since 2019, the event has supported some 600 causes across the university while raising $8.5 million, almost entirely through small-dollar donations. Clearly, Badgers of all stripes love to give back.

It’s also a day — actually a day-plus, and 1,848 minutes to be exact, a nod to the year of the university’s founding — to simply celebrate being a Badger. There’s a campuswide treasure hunt for plush Buckys, a disco-themed scene at Alumni Park, Badger-spirited social media challenges, and free food around every corner.

Welcome to the party to pay it forward. Feel like you’re missing out? Don’t worry — the party goes on, in person and virtually, until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

We’re going on a Bucky hunt

In what is surely one of the largest scavenger hunts of all time, there are 20 Bucky Badger squishy plush toys hidden around UW–Madison’s campus — all 939 acres of it. Each Bucky has an earmarked amount of money attached to it, so the lucky spotters not only get to keep their adorable new squishy but also get to donate to a cause of their choice.

Under the disco ball at Alumni Park

The Alumni Park grounds have transformed into a disco floor with a dazzling display and special guest appearances from Bucky Badger (the mascot, not the plush toy — you must look elsewhere for that). Visitors can also groove their way to free Badger gear, food and other giveaways.

Vilas Hall bragging rights

What would be a celebration of Badger spirit without some friendly competition? The Department of Communications Arts and the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, which share a home in Vilas Hall, challenged each other to the Vilas Race to 200 Gifts. The director of the losing side will have to don a donut costume and deliver delicious treats to the victors.

Choose your challenge

No matter your major, the Day of the Badger features plenty of opportunities to join the action through donor matches and challenges. During the campaign, the Wisconsin Alumni Facebook page is asking Badgers to leave comments and upload themed photos (hello, cute pets!) for a chance to raise funds for their favorite causes.

Many schools, colleges, departments and programs are hosting their own challenges that unlock additional funds once a certain number of gifts is reached. Check out the Day of the Badger leaderboards and a disco-themed virtual donor wall.

Follow along on social media

Not on campus? No problem. UW–Madison units are sharing their Day of the Badger progress and school pride across social media. Here’s just a sampling of what you’ll find.

