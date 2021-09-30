COVID-19 booster shots now available

Read this message in:

This message covers:

COVID-19 boosters

Flu shots

How to stay informed

Dear students, faculty and staff,

COVID-19 boosters

University Health Services (UHS) is now providing a booster, or third shot, of the Pfizer vaccine to students and employees. To make an appointment, use the MyUHS app or web portal. You may also seek appointments off campus including through a health care provider and local pharmacies. Visit vaccines.gov for more information.

FAQs

Who SHOULD get a booster?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommend a booster for the following people who received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago:

people age 65 and over

anyone age 18 and older in a long-term care facility

people age 50 to 64 with certain medical conditions , such as cancer or diabetes

Who MAY get a booster?

CDC and DHS say the following people who received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago may seek a Pfizer booster if they determine that a booster shot will further protect their health and the health of those around them (consult a health care provider to discuss the benefits and risks):

anyone age 18 to 49 with the medical conditions above

people age 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission in the workplace – view more information from DHS about occupations identified as at increased risk in the workplace

My job isn’t on the CDC or DHS list of those identified as at increased risk but I feel at high risk of exposure to COVID-19. Can I get a booster?

Yes, people ages 18 to 64 who received the two-dose series of Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and personally determine that a booster shot will further protect their health and the health of those around them due to exposure at their job may get a booster shot, even if their job is not listed on the CDC or DHS website. You may consult your health care provider.

What if I received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson?

At this time, there is no recommendation for a booster for those who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. We will continue to monitor the guidance and keep you informed.

What is the recommendation for immunocompromised people?

CDC earlier authorized an additional (third) dose of Moderna or Pfizer to people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and may not have received adequate protection from their initial vaccine series. Consult a health care provider for more information. UHS is currently offering these additional doses to eligible students and employees – make an appointment.

Do I need a booster to be considered fully vaccinated and exempt from weekly campus COVID-19 testing?

No, a booster is not required at this time.

Why is vaccination so important?

More than 92 percent of our students and 93 percent of our employees have chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This choice is helping protect our community.

Though we continue to see breakthrough cases on campus and in Dane County due to the more contagious delta variant, the most recent data from Public Health Madison and Dane County shows that unvaccinated individuals are experiencing COVID-19 infections at a rate 3.3 times higher than those who are fully vaccinated.

If you are not yet fully vaccinated, make an appointment for your free COVID-19 shot today. Learn more

Flu shots

Fall typically spells the beginning of an uptick in viruses that cause respiratory symptoms such as cough, runny nose and sore throat. These viruses include influenza and other common pathogens, the symptoms of which can look like COVID-19. This is why it’s especially important to get your annual flu shot, and to get tested and stay home if you have symptoms.

You can get your flu shot on campus at no cost (employees should bring proof of insurance, if available). Learn more

How to stay informed