Come to the chancellor’s recognition event for second- and third-shift employees

This information is being translated into multiple languages. Check back for updates.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is excited to announce a special event to recognize second- and third-shift workers on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Kohl Center. Enter through Gate A. Free parking will be available in Lots 87 and 91 from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Enjoy time with colleagues, take photos with Bucky, and listen to music played by the UW Band. Food and beverages will be provided. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin will be joining us and will speak at 11:30 p.m.

This recognition event is part of a week-long campus celebration to mark Chancellor Mnookin’s investiture, which is an academic ceremony where a university formally place a new leader in their role and honors the university’s past, present and future. While the investiture ceremony will take place on April 14, other activities and events to which the university community is invited will take place throughout the week.

All materials will be translated into English, Spanish, Hmong, Tibetan, Chinese, and Nepali for employees. The speeches will also be translated live for everyone in attendance. All are welcome to attend.

Please consider joining the chancellor, your fellow colleagues and other campus leaders as we celebrate and recognize the work of second- and third-shift employees. If you are interested in joining us, please talk to your supervisor.