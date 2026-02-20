Photo gallery

Cheering for the champs

Badger fans packed The Sett for the Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game featuring 11 current and former UW–Madison players.

Fans had a lot to cheer about when Team USA and Team Canada took to the ice for the women’s ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The University of Wisconsin–Madison has been well represented in Milano-Cortina, with 12 current and former athletes competing—all of them in women’s hockey and most spread across the two teams facing off in the championship game on Feb. 19.

Cheers filled The Sett during a special viewing party at Union South when UW alum and team captain Hilary Knight—with an assist from current Badger Laila Edwards—scored the game-tying goal against Canada to make the score 1-1. The shot would crown Knight as Team USA’s all-time point and goal scorer. Team USA would eventually go on to win the match-up in overtime.

No matter the outcome, the game was a true win for Wisconsin women’s hockey, with Badgers taking home 11 medals across both teams.