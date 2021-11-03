Changes to campus COVID-19 testing availability

COVID-19 testing availability on campus is changing – please review the information below and keep it in mind if you need to schedule a testing appointment.

Friday testing 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Starting Friday, Nov. 12, the Union South testing site will close at 12:30 p.m. This means that no testing will be available after 12:30 p.m. on Fridays, so please plan accordingly. This change is being made in response to decreased demand for testing.

Thanksgiving week: Testing sites will close at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and remain closed Thursday and Friday.

If you are unvaccinated and are required to test weekly, please plan accordingly. If you will be away from campus and unable to test that week, you may request an exemption:

This exemption will temporarily excuse you from any sanctions associated with non-compliance with the testing policy during this time. When you return to Madison, you must complete a COVID-19 test within 24 hours.

Requests are only valid for future dates. Submissions for tests missed in the past will not be approved.

Winter break: Testing sites will close at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and remain closed through Jan. 2.