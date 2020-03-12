Changes announced to WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament

With the health of student athletes and their families, spectators, and the greater community in mind, general admission tickets will not be available for the WIAA Boys State Basketball tournament. The tournament is scheduled for March 19-21 at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus. While competition is expected to continue, teams will be allotted a specified number of tickets per roster member.

This decision has been made in consultation with local and state public health officials to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the COVID-19 situation. The limit on the number of tickets is designed to reflect social distancing recommendations from public health officials.

Tickets will be given to each team for distribution. UW–Madison discourages non-essential personal travel. All spectators should stay educated and use caution when considering travel. Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions may be at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Everyone is asked to stay informed and use their best judgment when deciding to attend the event.

The State Boys & Girls Basketball Tournaments will be televised and streamed live. More information and local listings can be found on the WIAA website.

All policies and operations related to this event are subject to change based on the ongoing monitoring of COVID-19. Updates will be shared via the WIAA and UW–Madison.