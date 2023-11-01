Chancellor shares update on employee pay plan

Read this message in:

The following message was emailed to all faculty, academic and University Staff and Limited Appointments on Nov. 1.

To our employees–

You might have read the news Tuesday that Gov. Evers exercised his independent authority to sue members of the Legislature, asserting that they have obstructed basic governmental functions by — among other issues— excluding Universities of Wisconsin employees from previously approved state employee pay increases.

At UW–Madison, we have been deeply disappointed by the legislature’s inaction and continue to advocate for these well-deserved pay increases. I, along with the Universities of Wisconsin leadership, continue to support you and your important work on behalf of our students and communities around the state.

At the link below, please see a message to all employees from Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman, which I would encourage you to also read:

Read a message from President Rothman (PDF)

I remain hopeful that legislative leaders will reverse their earlier decision and deliver the salary increases for our employees and their families that were already approved in the state budget. We will continue to provide updates about this issue as we learn more.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin