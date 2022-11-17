Chancellor investiture to be held in April

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin will be formally installed as University of Wisconsin–Madison’s chancellor at an investiture ceremony the morning of Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Hamel Music Center.

An investiture is a ceremony that formally places a new academic leader in their role and celebrates the university’s great distinction and future possibilities.

The event will include an address from Chancellor Mnookin and a formal academic procession of delegates from universities around Wisconsin and the nation, as well as civic and elected leaders. It will be followed by a campus community celebration and picnic. Other special events and engagements will be held throughout the week, focused on the key pillars of the university’s education, research and outreach missions and the Wisconsin Idea.

Times and further details will be shared as they become available.

Mnookin, who is the 30th leader of the university, began her tenure at the university on Aug. 4, 2022. She is a national expert on law, forensic science and evidence, and she has deep experience as an innovative and talented administrator.

Prior to joining UW–Madison, Mnookin served as dean of the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and as the Ralph and Shirley Shapiro Professor of Law. Prior to joining UCLA Law, Chancellor Mnookin was professor of law and Barron F. Black Research Professor at the University of Virginia School of Law and visiting professor of law at Harvard Law School.