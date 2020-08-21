Chancellor Blank’s order on face masks

This order is issued pursuant to my authority under UWS Chapter 18.11(7)(e) to establish access to UW–Madison lands and buildings in accordance with my responsibility for the health, safety and welfare of the University.

Until further notice, I am barring any individual from access to UW–Madison lands and buildings who fails at all times to wear a face covering:

In all indoor public spaces, including classrooms; While riding a campus bus or when two or more people are present in a universityvehicle; or Outside when physical distancing is not possible.

Exceptions to this order will be determined on an individualized basis, considering reasonable accommodations due to a documented medical condition.

The UW–Madison Police Department is authorized to enforce this order. Violations are subject to citation and fine under UWS Chapter 18.

Download a pdf of the order – Chancellor order re face coverings – Revised 8-17-2020