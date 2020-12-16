Capping an “unprecedented year,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank is thanking faculty, staff, students and friends of UW–Madison in her annual holiday video. As Badgers, she says, when it gets cold outside we’re just getting warmed up. “As we turn the page to a new year, we look forward to being together again in the classroom, on the Terrace and at Badger sporting events. In the meantime, Bucky, Hanns and I wish you a very happy holiday season and a safe and healthy 2021.”