Chancellor Blank statement on former Gov. Tommy Thompson appointment

Chancellor Rebecca Blank released the following statement in reaction to the UW System Board of Regents appointment of former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson as interim UW System president:

“Congratulations to Tommy Thompson. I look forward to working with him to address the challenges facing UW–Madison and the UW System as we prepare to welcome students back to our campuses this fall. Former Gov. Thompson brings valuable political and executive experience to the job at an unprecedented time for higher education. As a two-time UW–Madison alumnus he has been a tireless supporter of our campus and the UW System.

“The most important immediate work before us is to keep our community healthy while continuing to provide a world-class educational experience. Our difficult financial situation makes this particularly challenging and we will need to work closely with Gov. Evers, legislative leaders, the business community and our many stakeholders to ensure that we continue to drive the economy and retain the quality of higher education in Wisconsin.”