Chancellor Blank responds to rollback of visa policy

Chancellor Rebecca Blank released the following statement in response to the federal government rescinding a policy change on international student visas:

“Today’s announcement is encouraging news for all college students and for American universities. Universities need flexibility to educate students in the most effective manner possible during the pandemic and international students deserve stability and support as they pursue their degrees here.

“The swift and strong response – from students, faculty and staff; from university, business and community leaders; and from state attorneys general – demonstrates what an important place international students have on our campuses and in our country. We will continue to monitor this situation and advocate for wise policies.”