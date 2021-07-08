Chancellor Blank reaction to signing of 2021-23 biennial budget

Gov. Tony Evers today announced line-item vetoes and signed the 2021-23 state biennial budget. This concludes the complex process of allocating state taxpayer dollars for the next two fiscal years.

In noting his decision to sign the amended bill, the governor called out a few noteworthy provisions, including $2 million over the biennium for agricultural specialists within the Division of Extension.

The governor also underscored $87.5 million GPR over the biennium to support 2% wage adjustments for University of Wisconsin System faculty and staff and other state employees, to be awarded in January 2022 and January 2023.

The budget also provides funding for construction of a much-needed Letters & Science Academic Building. Breaking with recent history, the budget restores the Board of Regents’ authority to set rates for in-state, undergraduate student tuition.

“We begin the new fiscal year with a solid budget that invests in our valued employees and provides funding for important new building projects,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank of the new spending plan.

See a more detailed summary of the state budget provisions here.

See the governor’s veto message here.