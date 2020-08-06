Chancellor Blank on funding for campus COVID-19 testing

Chancellor Rebecca Blank released the following statement on funding for campus COVID-19 testing:

“Based on the advice of public health experts, we know that one effective way to help keep our students, faculty and staff as safe and healthy as possible is through the establishment of robust program of testing, surveillance and contact tracing.

“We deeply appreciate this allocation of funding from Gov. Evers to help make our testing program as successful as possible. We know our community will make use of this important service, in addition to taking other key steps like wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distance, along with changes to our buildings and classrooms.

“We’ll be sharing more information about the campus launch of our testing program, in addition to the specific details we’ve already provided.”