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Celebrating America’s 250th at the Terrace

The Stars, Stripes & Shorelines event put on a red, white and blue spectacle for the UW–Madison community.

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Happy 250th birthday, America. To mark a special Fourth of July, Badgers added blue to their usual red-and-white getup for a full day of themed fun at the Memorial Union Terrace. The Stars, Stripes & Shorelines event — hosted in partnership with The Edgewater — featured art activities, a water ski show and live music, including a UW Marching Band performance that surely left visitors humming the melodies of both “On, Wisconsin!” and “America the Beautiful.”