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Celebrating America’s 250th at the Terrace

The Stars, Stripes & Shorelines event put on a red, white and blue spectacle for the UW–Madison community.

Happy 250th birthday, America. To mark a special Fourth of July, Badgers added blue to their usual red-and-white getup for a full day of themed fun at the Memorial Union Terrace. The Stars, Stripes & Shorelines event — hosted in partnership with The Edgewater — featured art activities, a water ski show and live music, including a UW Marching Band performance that surely left visitors humming the melodies of both “On, Wisconsin!” and “America the Beautiful.”

An outdoor terrace plaza filled with people enjoying a summer day. In the midground, numerous people sit at vibrant yellow, orange, and green sunburst-patterned metal tables and chairs, while others walk across the wide concrete foreground.
Hundreds of UW–Madison community members flock to the Memorial Union Terrace for Stars, Stripes & Shorelines — a special Fourth of July event celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
A woman wearing an oversized red, white and blue hat and sunglasses blows a large soap bubble.
Art activities included a bubble show by “Marvelous Michelle” Hackett, wearing a hat that would make Uncle Sam proud. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Three children joyfully leap and reach for bubbles on an outdoor concrete plaza.
Who doesn’t jump for joy in a cloud of bubbles? Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
A man wearing a red bandana and a red shirt hands a green and red balloon flower to a smiling toddler on an outdoor plaza.
Alicia Stobbart and daughter Heidi are all smiles as they receive a red flower balloon from an artist with The Alexandra Store. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
A close-up view of a hand displaying a sparkling glitter tattoo in red, white and blue.
On the Fourth of July, even the temporary tattoos come in red, white and blue. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
A vibrant outdoor event featuring Bucky Badger, surrounded by a lively crowd. Festive, colorful banners and fans in shades of blue and rainbow hues are being waved by attendees.
Bucky Badger joins the silk fan fun with the Sunflow Circus. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A lively outdoor performance by a marching band on the UW Credit Union Terrace Stage. The marching band in bright shirts are playing instruments and raising their arms, with Bucky joining in. The audience, seated on colorful chairs, watches and claps. Balloons are visible on tables, and boats are in the background on the water.
The UW Marching Band takes the Terrace Stage and engages with the crowd. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A lively outdoor performance features a marching band with several people playing instruments, including a tuba. Bucky Badger is dancing with an audience member. A seated crowd watches the event in the background, with trees and a building visible.
Bucky steals the show (once again) while dancing with Claudia Hoogerwerf to the band’s hip-swinging tunes. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A marching band with Bucky performs and links arms outdoors. A crowd of people watches the performance, seated and standing at the Terrace with trees in the background.
The Terrace crowd joins Bucky and the UW Marching Band in singing “Varsity.” Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
An over-the-shoulder photo looking past a brass instrument musician at an audience standing and waving.
“Varsity” on the Fourth of July: combining school spirit and patriotic spirit. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A group of people, including children, pose cheerfully outdoors near the Red Gym in front of Alumni Park. Some are wearing red, white and blue USA soccer apparel. A large silver tuba is held by one individual, and others hold soccer-themed items and balloon swords.
Rachel Wilkinson (center left, with hat) celebrates her birthday — along with America’s — with her family and the UW Marching Band. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A large water ski pyramid consists of 12 performers in red, white and blue attire balancing on a lake.
The Mad-City Ski Team puts on a remarkably acrobatic performance during the Stars, Stripes & Shorelines event. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Three water skiers execute synchronized mid-air backflips over a lake.
Synchronized backflips over Lake Mendota, courtesy of the Mad-City Ski Team. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A group photo of women smiling and posing together on a concrete plaza. Many wear USA-themed apparel.
Team USA World Cup fever is spreading — even among a group of international visitors taking part in Fourth of July festivities at the Terrace. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A smiling woman accepts a small tub of ice cream from a server.
What could be better than celebrating America’s freedom? Celebrating it with free food — including Babcock ice cream. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A woman places a red, white and blue cowboy hat onto the head of a smiling girl.
A future Badger earns a red, white and blue cowboy hat. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A musician in a red shirt and hat performs with an acoustic guitar on the covered "UW Credit Union Terrace Stage," backlit by red and blue stage lights. A lake dotted with boats fills the background.
Scott Damgaard, a singer and songwriter from Boston, performs on the UW Credit Union Terrace Stage. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A four-piece rock band performs live on an outdoor stage overlooking a lake dotted with sailboats.
Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions, a Wisconsin-based indie rock band, closed out the Stars, Stripes & Shorelines event as the sun set over Lake Mendota. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Tags: events, recent sightings, Wisconsin Union

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