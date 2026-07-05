Photo gallery
Celebrating America’s 250th at the Terrace
The Stars, Stripes & Shorelines event put on a red, white and blue spectacle for the UW–Madison community.
Happy 250th birthday, America. To mark a special Fourth of July, Badgers added blue to their usual red-and-white getup for a full day of themed fun at the Memorial Union Terrace. The
Stars, Stripes & Shorelines event — hosted in partnership with The Edgewater — featured art activities, a water ski show and live music, including a UW Marching Band performance that surely left visitors humming the melodies of both “On, Wisconsin!” and “America the Beautiful.”
Hundreds of UW–Madison community members flock to the Memorial Union Terrace for Stars, Stripes & Shorelines — a special Fourth of July event celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Art activities included a bubble show by “Marvelous Michelle” Hackett, wearing a hat that would make Uncle Sam proud. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Who doesn’t jump for joy in a cloud of bubbles? Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Alicia Stobbart and daughter Heidi are all smiles as they receive a red flower balloon from an artist with The Alexandra Store. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
On the Fourth of July, even the temporary tattoos come in red, white and blue. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Bucky Badger joins the silk fan fun with the Sunflow Circus. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
The UW Marching Band takes the Terrace Stage and engages with the crowd. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Bucky steals the show (once again) while dancing with Claudia Hoogerwerf to the band’s hip-swinging tunes. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
The Terrace crowd joins Bucky and the UW Marching Band in singing “Varsity.” Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
“Varsity” on the Fourth of July: combining school spirit and patriotic spirit. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Rachel Wilkinson (center left, with hat) celebrates her birthday — along with America’s — with her family and the UW Marching Band. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
The Mad-City Ski Team puts on a remarkably acrobatic performance during the Stars, Stripes & Shorelines event. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Synchronized backflips over Lake Mendota, courtesy of the Mad-City Ski Team. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Team USA World Cup fever is spreading — even among a group of international visitors taking part in Fourth of July festivities at the Terrace. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
What could be better than celebrating America’s freedom? Celebrating it with free food — including Babcock ice cream. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A future Badger earns a red, white and blue cowboy hat. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Scott Damgaard, a singer and songwriter from Boston, performs on the UW Credit Union Terrace Stage. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions, a Wisconsin-based indie rock band, closed out the Stars, Stripes & Shorelines event as the sun set over Lake Mendota. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison