Carnegie Foundation recognizes UW–Madison’s commitment to community engagement and public service

Guided by the Wisconsin Idea, the university has continually earned the distinct classification for outreach since it first applied in 2018.

Bucky’s Classroom is one of UW–Madison’s many statewide outreach initiatives, which have helped the university earn the Carnegie Foundation’s 2026 Elective Classification for Community Engagement. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison

The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching has awarded the University of Wisconsin–Madison its 2026 Carnegie Elective Classification for Community Engagement. The university has continually achieved the distinction since it first applied in 2008.

The classification distinguishes UW–Madison as one of a select group of higher education institutions recognized for its profound commitment to community engagement and public service. To meet the classification criteria, UW–Madison had to demonstrate how its mission, culture, leadership, resources and practices support dynamic and noteworthy community engagement.

“At UW–Madison, we understand community engagement both as part of our mission of serving Wisconsin and the world — what we call the Wisconsin Idea — and as, itself, a high-impact learning experience for students,” says John Zumbrunnen, interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

The Wisconsin Idea is one of UW–Madison’s longest and deepest traditions and underpins the institution’s commitment to public service and community engagement. Embodied in the phrase “the boundaries of the university are the boundaries of the state,” the Wisconsin Idea holds that what takes place on the campus should enhance the public good, and reciprocally, what is gained through community engagement enhances teaching and student learning.

In practical terms, the Wisconsin Idea mobilizes partnerships between UW–Madison and communities across Wisconsin, the nation and the world, blending expertise and local knowledge to foster learning, address pressing issues and emerging challenges, and support innovation and prosperity.

Simply put, the Wisconsin Idea is activated when people join together in respectful, mutually beneficial ways. Guided by a common purpose, UW–Madison students, alumni, faculty and staff participate in collaborative educational and research endeavors, seeking out innovative solutions to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality of communities near and far.

“The strongest campus-community partnerships are built through relationships, not transactions. When students, faculty and community members work side by side, everyone brings knowledge, everyone learns, and everyone benefits — strengthening communities while helping students grow into connected, responsible citizens,” shares Travis Wright, professor of counseling psychology in the School of Education and faculty director of the Morgridge Center for Public Service.

A committee of community engagement leaders and campus representatives led the application renewal process, which involved comprehensive institutional review and documentation of engaged practices across campus, from the work done by the Morgridge Center for Public Service to the community-building work at UW South Madison Partnership. More than 100 faculty, staff and community partners contributed their time, expertise and examples of community-engaged work as part of the process.

“Badgers everywhere should be proud of the Community Engagement designation from Carnegie and how it honors how we all play a role to connect campus to communities,” says Karl Martin, dean and director of the UW–Madison Division of Extension. “With the outreach conducted by Extension and many other university units, our campus has key partnerships in every county across Wisconsin. These partnerships make sure that the Wisconsin Idea remains an active, impactful cornerstone of university research and outreach.”