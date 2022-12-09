Campus responds to sustained Waters Residence Hall power failure

11:30 p.m. Friday: UW–Madison has been responding to a blown transformer that resulted in loss of power and heat at Waters Residence Hall on Friday evening. At no time was there any danger to residents or the building. The building is home to about 500 residents.

University Housing sent messages to residents shortly before 7 p.m., advising them that staff members were on hand to help at Waters, and that Gordon Dining and Event Center, Dejope Residence Hall, Memorial Union and Union South were available to them.

The building emergency systems are on battery back-up, providing enough electricity for emergency lighting. However, this is not expected to last until power is restored. Facilities Planning & Management is working to secure the equipment and parts needed for the repair, which is expected to be completed by around midday Saturday.

As a result, out of an abundance of caution, students were unable to remain in the building overnight Friday.

Housing sent information to residents to let them know their options and secured nearby hotel rooms for residents who did not make alternative arrangements like staying with nearby family or friends. They also sent a message to the parents and families of affected residents.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department will also patrol Waters Hall overnight, though the building remains secure.

The outage at Waters was part of a larger power issue that affected multiple campus buildings Friday on Observatory Hill, including Nancy Nicholas Hall, Ingraham Hall, Sewell Social Sciences and Washburn Observatory. Power was restored to these buildings by 7:30 pm but remains out at Waters.

This post will be updated with new information as it’s available.