Campus responds to anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi graffiti

On Sunday evening the Gard Storytellers Circle monument at Muir Knoll was defaced by anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi graffiti. University of Wisconsin police and university facilities staff responded and the graffiti has been removed.

UW–Madison opposes bias and hate and remains dedicated to fostering a campus community where everyone feels welcome and supported. For resources and assistance, students may contact University Health Services at 608-265-5600 (option 9); employees may contact the Employee Assistance Office at (608) 263-2987.

This crime is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call UWPD at (608) 264-COPS.