Campus monitoring COVID-19 in the community

Public Health Madison & Dane County shared today that Dane County is now at a “medium” community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Community levels consider cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

UW–Madison is monitoring COVID-19 in our community and continues to work closely with state and local public health officials. There are no changes to campus policy at this time.

However, campus encourages everyone who is eligible to stay up to date with vaccination, including recommended booster doses; to stay home when sick; and to continue to use antigen and PCR testing offered at no cost to all students and employees.

You may choose to wear a mask to reduce the risk of transmission. The CDC and PHMDC recommend that individuals at high risk for severe illness discuss masking and additional precautions with their health care providers.

For more:

To make an appointment for vaccination, visit go.wisc.edu/covid19vaccine.

To find testing hours and availability, visit go.wisc.edu/CovidTesting.

To learn more from PHMDC and find testing and vaccination options throughout Dane, go to https://publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus.