Campus message from Provost Scholz on travel to China

Dear faculty, staff and students,

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak centered in Wuhan, China, is likely to disrupt travel in the coming months. UW–Madison health and travel officials discourage nonessential travel to China during the spring semester and recommend members of the UW–Madison campus community make alternate arrangements.

On January 27, the Department of State and the CDC raised travel advisory levels for all of China. The Department of State recommends U.S. citizens reconsider travel to mainland China and do not travel to the Hubei province and Wuhan. The CDC recommends individuals avoid nonessential travel to China.

Under UW–Madison’s international travel policy, university-sponsored student travel to China is now prohibited based on the current Department of State and CDC advisories. UW–Madison’s international travel policy applies to all undergraduate, graduate and professional students in all programs of study. Any international students who are currently traveling outside the U.S. may contact International Student Services for more information.

Employees who plan university-sponsored travel to China while the advisories remain in effect should discuss their plans and the need for travel with their supervisor.

UW–Madison is carefully monitoring the circumstances and will continue to comply with CDC best practices and guidance as they are released. Updated campus information on coronavirus is available. For information on international student travel, safety, and security, visit the UW–Madison International Division.

My thoughts are with students, faculty and staff who are from or have ties to the regions affected by this situation. Please know that we support you and encourage you to reach out to the following resources for assistance:

Sincerely,

Karl Scholz

Provost, University of Wisconsin–Madison