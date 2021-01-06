Campus leaders react to Kenosha charging decision

In August, we wrote a letter to the Badger community expressing deep concern following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. On Tuesday, it was announced that prosecutors would not seek charges against the officer involved in the shooting.

We write again to offer our support and to affirm the university’s commitment to seek social justice and fight racism. Like you, we want a safe and welcoming campus community for all and will continue to work toward that aim.

Many of you are working for racial justice, and we stand in solidarity with you. For some of you, newly awakened feelings of hurt, anger, and frustration may have you wondering what you can do to help. In either case we encourage you to find ways to channel those feelings into action — creating a more just world; helping our fellow campus members through this hard time; and to peaceful organizing that encourages healing dialogue.

If you or someone you know needs support right now, we encourage you to reach out to campus resources like the Dean of Students Office, Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement (DDEEA), University Health Services, Multicultural Student Center or the Employee Assistance Office.

We invite you to continue working together for peace, unity and justice.

Lori Reesor

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Cheryl B. Gittens

Interim Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion & Chief Diversity Officer