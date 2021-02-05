Campus encouraged to plan ahead for cold

The coldest temperatures and wind chills of the winter are expected to begin this weekend and continue throughout the next week.

Despite the weather, campus remains open and university operations will continue as normal.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the single digits with lows below zero for the next seven days. The coldest period will be early Sunday morning with wind chills around -25F.

Follow these additional tips to beat the cold:

As the temperatures drop, all are reminded to take extra precautions. When outside, wear warm, loose fitting layers, hat, gloves and boots.

Campus plans to operate normally. In the event that employees cannot safely travel to campus for the work week, employees should notify supervisors and use paid time off for any absences. Students who are unable to attend in person classes or academic requirements due to the cold weather should notify their instructor or department chair.

Building access restrictions related to the Safer Badgers program will begin Feb. 10 as planned. UW–Madison COVID-19 testing sites are expected to be operational. However, it is recommended to check your Safer Badgers app before leaving to go to a testing location to ensure the site is open and if there is a limited wait time. Look for the green dot for the shortest wait.

While people will be staying indoors where it is warm, a reminder to continue to wear a facial covering and to practice safe distancing to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Students and employees may want to consider using the Madison Metro buses when traveling across campus. Campus bus route 80, 81, 82 and 84 are free and student Wiscards now work as bus passes for all routes. Information is available on routes, schedules, planning, phone apps for real time bus arrival information, and instructions on how to sign up for Metro’s text alert system.

Physical Plant will be closely monitoring conditions to keep heating systems running efficiently. Please check offices, labs and other spaces to make sure window and doors are closed and secured. If you experience heat or other building related issues, call Physical Plant at 608-263-3333, or University Housing facilities staff if you’re a resident

For more information, review the campus Inclement Weather Guidelines.