Campus, community celebrate Pride Month

In June 1969, the Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan led by queer and trans people against police harassment was a catalyst for the Gay Rights Movement in the United States.

Today Pride Month has grown and evolved to become a time for celebration, education, visibility and liberation for the spectrum of people who make up the LGBTQ+ community. Throughout June, the campus and the Madison community have a series of events to celebrate the self-affirmation, dignity, equality and visibility of the diverse group of people who make up the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender-nonconforming, queer-plus community.

Below you can find a listing of campus events and resources. (Note: Off-campus and community events and resources are unaffiliated with UW–Madison, but are listed as a courtesy.)

Campus:

June 17: Wisconsin Union Pride events, details to come.

June 23: Pride Picnic on the Hill. Join the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center for a Pride Month community gathering on Bascom Hill, the site of the 1990 ROTC protests. BYOBlanket. Lunch provided with your RSVP. Everyone welcome. More details coming later.

Community:

Campus resources:

Community resources

Social media: Badger Pride social media graphics are available for download.