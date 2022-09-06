Campus and community invited to info sessions on west campus district plan

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has partnered with University Research Park and international design firm Perkins & Will to develop a district plan for the west side of campus. This effort is part of the University’s larger revenue innovations initiative that seeks to identify compelling revenue opportunities that fund the University’s core academic, research and outreach mission.

The design team will host two information sessions on the project in the next few weeks. Members of the community are encouraged to attend whichever instance is most appropriate for their schedules:

Sept. 14, 7–8 p.m.: Community Information Session (Health Sciences Learning Center, Room 1345)

Sept. 15, 3:30–4:30 p.m.: Campus Information Session (Health Sciences Learning Center, Room 1325)

The West Campus District Plan envisions a place for learning, research, innovation, community engagement, and economic development.

“Stakeholder engagement will continue to be critical to the development of this plan and the project’s overall success,” said executive sponsor Robert Cramer, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at UW–Madison.

The September information sessions will be part of the second workshop between campus, URP and Perkins & Will. Both sessions will provide an overview of the project, including scope and timeline, as well as an overview of how the project intends to engage with the district’s various stakeholders throughout the process.

Both information sessions will also be streamed live on Zoom and recorded. The recordings will then be shared online on the UW–Madison project website. The Zoom link to join the information sessions will be posted to the district plan page soon.

Attendees will be invited to ask questions during the information sessions. Questions and other input may also be submitted via this online form before the information sessions and throughout the project.

If you have any questions, please contact us at wcdp@realestate.wisc.edu.