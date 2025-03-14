Building momentum: Future of Humanities, key facilities projects are focus of Governor’s campus tour

Yesterday, University of Wisconsin–Madison officials, faculty and staff accompanied Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and media on a tour of Chadbourne Hall, Rheta’s Market, and the George L. Mosse Humanities Building. The buildings, located at the heart of the UW–Madison campus, have been identified for improvements or demolition in the governor’s draft capital budget.

During the tour, students and faculty shared their experiences and suggestions for improvement in residence halls, which are at 115% of designed capacity, dining facilities and the Humanities building. The aging building is slated for demolition pending passage of the 2025-27 biennium budget.

“The challenges are growing year by year and it’s time to create better alternatives,” Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said about the structural deficiencies of the Humanities Building. “I’m really grateful to the governor for recognizing the importance of that.”

Chancellor Mnookin also noted that the infrastructure expansions to UW–Madison residence halls would be funded through self-generated program revenue rather than taxpayer dollars.

Governor Evers reiterated the importance funding that supports learning and student outcomes. “We have to invest in our education system — that’s our future.”

The state budget for the 2025-27 biennium is expected to pass this summer, after the legislature takes action on the governor’s proposals and approves budget bills for his signature into law. Find out more about the state budget process and how it affects UW–Madison on the State Budget website.