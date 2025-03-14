 Skip to main content
Building momentum: Future of Humanities, key facilities projects are focus of Governor’s campus tour

March 14, 2025 By Jason Gohlke

Yesterday, University of Wisconsin–Madison officials, faculty and staff accompanied Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and media on a tour of Chadbourne Hall, Rheta’s Market, and the George L. Mosse Humanities Building. The buildings, located at the heart of the UW–Madison campus, have been identified for improvements or demolition in the governor’s draft capital budget.  

During the tour, students and faculty shared their experiences and suggestions for improvement in residence halls, which are at 115% of designed capacity, dining facilities and the Humanities building. The aging building is slated for demolition pending passage of the 2025-27 biennium budget. 

UW–Madison student Claire Ranft takes time out from a midterm exam to speak with Governor Tony Evers in a music practice space and classroom at the George L. Mosse Humanities Building. PHOTO BY: JASON GOHLKE

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Facilities Planning & Management Cindy Torstveit, and Department of Art faculty visit an introductory screenprinting class on the sixth floor of the Humanities Building. PHOTO BY: JASON GOHLKE

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Art Professor Faisal Abdu’Allah discuss inadequate ventilation and safety features on the sixth floor of the Humanities Building. PHOTO BY: JASON GOHLKE

In the Donald M. Anderson Design Research Laboratory on the sixth floor of the Humanities Building on the UW–Madison campus, Gov. Tony Evers and Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin get to know a variety of art and music scholars and listen to their concerns about the aging Humanities Building. PHOTO BY: JASON GOHLKE

Gov. Tony Evers and Chancellor Mnookin answer media questions after the conclusion of the tour. PHOTO BY: JASON GOHLKE

“The challenges are growing year by year and it’s time to create better alternatives,” Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said about the structural deficiencies of the Humanities Building. “I’m really grateful to the governor for recognizing the importance of that.”  

Chancellor Mnookin also noted that the infrastructure expansions to UWMadison residence halls would be funded through self-generated program revenue rather than taxpayer dollars.  

Governor Evers reiterated the importance funding that supports learning and student outcomes. “We have to invest in our education system — that’s our future.”

The state budget for the 2025-27 biennium is expected to pass this summer, after the legislature takes action on the governor’s proposals and approves budget bills for his signature into law. Find out more about the state budget process and how it affects UW–Madison on the State Budget website. 

