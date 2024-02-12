Brent Plisch named interim UWPD chief 

Brent Plisch has been named interim chief of the University of Wisconsin–Madison Police Department, Vice Chancellor Robert Cramer announced Monday.

Plisch succeeds Kristen Roman, who has resigned from her role. Roman served as UWPD chief since 2017, following 26 years at the Madison Police Department.

“I thank Chief Roman for her service to UWPD and UW–Madison”, says Cramer. “I have every confidence Interim Chief Plisch will be an effective leader who will strive to keep our community safe, while also building bridges to a wide range of stakeholders, both on and off campus.

Plisch joined UWPD in 2005 as a police officer and has served in a variety of roles with the department before his most recent appointment as assistant chief for administration and support.

Plisch graduated from Winona State University with a B.S. in Sociology and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command. He also completed the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police held at Boston University.

Prior to his career in public safety, Plisch served as a captain in the U.S. Army. He was a platoon leader, assistant operations officer, and a battalion staff officer. He served at Fort Carson, Colorado and completed a tour of duty in Iraq.

Cramer says the university will conduct a nationwide search for the next chief.

More information about the search process, which will seek community input and include students, faculty and staff members, will be shared as that process is launched.

The chief of police leads UWPD and supports the university’s mission as it works to provide a safe and secure campus for living, working and learning. The chief directs departmental public safety operations and works closely with UW–Madison administration and partners in the Madison and Dane County community.