Bill Mann retiring; interim successor designated

Director of Conference Centers and Mail Services Bill Mann is set to retire on Jan. 31 following 37 years of facilities operations and management service to the University of Wisconsin System.

Mann began his career with UW–Madison in 1984 as associate operations manager at the Memorial Union. Since that time, he has overseen multiple capital projects and held numerous leadership roles at UW–Madison and with UW Extension and Colleges. In 1996, he played a project management role in the design, development, fundraising and usage policies for the Pyle Center. From 2005 to 2013, Mann was the chief operating officer for UW Extension Conference Centers. He later served as auxiliary director for UW Extension and UW Colleges, where he oversaw 15 campus auxiliary services.

Throughout his career, Mann served on numerous boards of directors and was active in the International Association of Conference Centers.

Current associate director Josh Goldman has been named interim director for the division, and Lance Baldus will assume the role of interim associate director.