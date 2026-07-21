Barber appointed to roles in Office of the Provost

Sarah Barber has been appointed vice provost for academic affairs and chief of staff in the Office of the Provost.

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Sarah Barber has been appointed vice provost for academic affairs and chief of staff in the Office of the Provost. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison

Sarah Barber has been appointed vice provost for academic affairs and chief of staff in the Office of the Provost, taking on roles designed to enhance coordination, communication and operational effectiveness of UW–Madison’s academic enterprise.

The appointment is effective July 27.

“Sarah has a unique ability to serve as both a strategic advisor and an operational leader of complex campus-wide initiatives,” says Provost John Zumbrunnen.

Barber, who joined UW–Madison in 2007, has served as interim vice provost for academic operations since 2025 and previously as an associate vice provost and chief of staff in the Division for Teaching and Learning. She’s also held roles in the College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Division of Continuing Studies and the Wisconsin School of Business.

“Whether advising leadership, navigating cross-campus projects or managing day-to-day unit operations, my leadership style centers on fostering collaboration, building trust and aligning teams around shared institutional goals,” Barber says. “I’m grateful to Provost Zumbrunnen for the opportunity to continue to serve in this expanded role.”

Barber succeeds long-serving Eden Inoway-Ronnie as chief of staff in the Office of the Provost. Inoway-Ronnie, who has served across 12 interim and permanent provosts, is turning in her keys on August 21. Additional coverage of Inoway-Ronnie’s career will be shared in August.

“Eden is a campus institution, who we will miss dearly and can never be truly replaced,” says Zumbrunnen. The vice provost for academic affairs and chief of staff focuses on strategic, operational, and academic matters under the direction of the provost. The position also manages personnel matters, special projects and initiatives for the provost.