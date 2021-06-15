Baldwin Wisconsin Idea grants awarded

The Wisconsin Idea is big and full of possibility. Seven projects receiving larger grants and 13 projects receiving seed grants from the Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment show the range of how UW–Madison faculty, staff and students can work with community members to create and disseminate knowledge and solutions that will benefit and enrich the lives of the people of Wisconsin, the nation and the world.

The competitive grant program honors the legacy of Ineva Reilly Baldwin and Ira Baldwin. Ineva taught and served in the university administration as assistant dean of women and associate dean of the College of Letters & Science. Ira was a longtime UW teacher, researcher and administrator, and served as dean of the Graduate School and the College of Agriculture and as vice president for academic affairs. The Baldwin endowment, at the time it was gifted to the university, was one of the largest gifts ever received by UW–Madison.

The seven projects receiving larger grants (up to $120,000) are:

Advancing I-SITE in African-American Communities Project Leader: Yao Liu, assistant professor, Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences, School of Medicine and Public Health

View the full project descriptions.