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Badgers build their own lamps

UW–Madison students brought home some new lighting after a hands-on electronics workshop at the Design Innovation Lab.

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We all know that UW–Madison students are creative and enterprising. But did you know that they can build their own lamps from the circuit board up? Now they can, thanks to a hands-on electronics workshop that was hosted by the Grainger Engineering Design Innovation Lab in Wendt Commons on March 13. Participants practiced the fundamentals of SMD (surface mount device) soldering and circuit board assembly — leaving with a brand-new lamp, perfect for late-night studying.