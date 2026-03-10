Photo gallery

Badgers bask in ‘false spring’

From Bascom Hill to the still-icy shores of Lake Mendota, UW–Madison students took advantage of an unseasonably warm day in early March.

On Monday, March 9, the temperature soared to nearly 70 degrees in Madison, which meant that UW students flocked to their favorite outdoor spots for an early celebration of spring. Some of them paused their studies to socialize, while others brought their books and laptops to Bascom Hill and the chair-less Terrace. Either way, they demonstrated an urgency to be outside that only Wisconsinites would understand — with temperatures expected to fall back below freezing later in the week.