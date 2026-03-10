 Skip to main content
Badgers bask in ‘false spring’

From Bascom Hill to the still-icy shores of Lake Mendota, UW–Madison students took advantage of an unseasonably warm day in early March.

​Photos by Taylor Wolfram

On Monday, March 9, the temperature soared to nearly 70 degrees in Madison, which meant that UW students flocked to their favorite outdoor spots for an early celebration of spring. Some of them paused their studies to socialize, while others brought their books and laptops to Bascom Hill and the chair-less Terrace. Either way, they demonstrated an urgency to be outside that only Wisconsinites would understand — with temperatures expected to fall back below freezing later in the week.

People sit on the edge of Goodspeed Family Pier, with a partially frozen Lake Mendota beneath them.
UW–Madison students soaked up the early March sun on Goodspeed Family Pier, even with a partially frozen Lake Mendota beneath their feet.
Two people in lounge on a pier on a sunny day with the lake partially iced over.
Only in Wisconsin: summer swimwear on a frozen lake.
Dozens of people sit on the concrete steps of the Lake Mendota shoreline.
It’s not officially Terrace season yet, but students will always find a way to gather when it’s 70 degrees — even without the iconic sunburst chairs.
Three people sit on the concrete steps of the Lake Mendota shoreline, looking at a notepad and laptops. The back of one person's T-shirt reads: Amalfi Coast.
The Amalfi Coast? Not quite. But the Lake Mendota shoreline offered a beautiful view for these hard-working Badgers.
Two people smile and look at a laptop while sitting on a pier.
UW students Nandana Sukumar (left) and Claire Casson enjoyed a flawless study session on Goodspeed Family Pier.
People walk on a crosswalk with Bascom Hill in the background, where many people are lounging on the grass.
A sure sign of spring: students lounging and socializing on Bascom Hill.
Three people lie down on the Bascom Hill grass, looking at laptops on their knees.
Badgers demonstrated perfect form in the Bascom Hill studying pose.
Fourteen people gather around three Spikeball nets playing the sport on a grass field.
Unexpectedly nice weather isn’t just for lounging — it’s also for activity. Students brought out the Spikeball nets to the Gordon Dining and Event Center lawn.

Tags: recent sightings, student life

