BadgerAtHome: Share your experiences, join virtual festival

Health officials have made it clear: we’re #SaferAtHome for at least the next few weeks – and saving lives by staying put. As the UW–Madison community adapts to learning and working remotely, we’re encouraging students to find/discover/create a sense of home and community by connecting with fellow Badgers virtually. It’s called #BadgerAtHome.

To kick it off, Student Affairs is hosting a virtual #BadgerAtHome Festival for students next week. The events, which will run from April 29 to May 1, include Badger trivia, a showcase of student a cappella groups, and many opportunities to interact and express your Badger spirit on social media. More details will be announced in the coming days on the UW’s social media accounts and in next week’s newsletter.

Whether you’re dancing in the living room for credit or turning back the clock and spending quality time with your family, we want to know how you’re making the most of life at home and classes online. If you share photos on Instagram or Twitter using #BadgerAtHome, you’ll have a chance to be featured on UW social media accounts and web platforms throughout the spring and summer.

We know that “home” has many changing contexts and meanings, depending on your life circumstances, situations, and relationships. Some in our Badger community experience homelessness or housing insecurity. Many still can’t return home or find it to be a source of anxiety and instability. Whatever your situation is right now, we hope that the UW Badger community can provide a sense of home and community. Come #BadgerAtHome with us–we’re here for you.