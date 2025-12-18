Photo gallery

Badger volleyball battles to the bitter end in a five-set thriller at the national semifinals

Wisconsin fans took over downtown Kansas City and saw their team nearly pull off an upset of No. 1 seed Kentucky.

The Badger volleyball team’s upset bid for a national championship came up just short Thursday, Dec. 18, after falling to No. 1 seed Kentucky in five unforgettable sets in the semifinals. UW got off to a dominating start, winning the first set 25-12 under the heavy hitting of star seniors Carter Booth and Mimi Colyer. Booth famously said that she refuses to lose after taking down another No. 1 seed in Texas in the regional finals. She made Badger fans believe in those words all over again on Thursday, delivering a career high 21 kills in the match. It took Kentucky three match points in the fifth set to finally put away the never-back-down Badgers.

And Badger fans — who showed up to Kansas City in big numbers — refused to be anything but proud of the players and their remarkable effort.