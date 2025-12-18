 Skip to main content
Badger volleyball battles to the bitter end in a five-set thriller at the national semifinals

Wisconsin fans took over downtown Kansas City and saw their team nearly pull off an upset of No. 1 seed Kentucky.

​Photos by Taylor Wolfram
​Words by Preston Schmitt

The Badger volleyball team’s upset bid for a national championship came up just short Thursday, Dec. 18, after falling to No. 1 seed Kentucky in five unforgettable sets in the semifinals. UW got off to a dominating start, winning the first set 25-12 under the heavy hitting of star seniors Carter Booth and Mimi Colyer. Booth famously said that she refuses to lose after taking down another No. 1 seed in Texas in the regional finals. She made Badger fans believe in those words all over again on Thursday, delivering a career high 21 kills in the match. It took Kentucky three match points in the fifth set to finally put away the never-back-down Badgers.

And Badger fans — who showed up to Kansas City in big numbers — refused to be anything but proud of the players and their remarkable effort.

Badger fans flash Ws with their hands while standing in front of a "heart OKC" sign.
Badger fans love Kansas City when the UW volleyball team is in town. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Members of the UW volleyball team are greeted by Badger fans and the Spirit Squad outside the T-Mobile Center.
Roll out the Badger red carpet: Players are greeted by fans and the UW Spirit Squad as they arrive at the T-Mobile Center for the semifinal match against Kentucky. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Volleyball player Maile Chan, wearing a W varsity jacket, high fives fans outside T-Mobile Stadium.
Sophomore libero Maile Chan and her teammates high five fans outside the arena. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Volleyball player Grace Egan holds up her hand in celebration with fans outside of the T-Mobile Center.
The UW Marching Band and sophomore outside hitter Grace Egan fire up Badger fans before the match. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Bucky Badger, wearing a tuxedo, high fives a girl outside T-Mobile Center.
High-fashion five: A volleyball semifinal is a black-tie affair for Bucky Badger. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A wide interior shot of the T-Mobile Center, full of fans wearing red and blue.
Red vs. blue: The semifinal stage is set for the Badgers and Wildcats. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Members of the women’s volleyball team celebrate after a point.
Early domination: Carter Booth (No. 52) and Mimi Colyer (No. 15) celebrate a point in the first set. The star seniors each had seven kills in the set, as Wisconsin doubled up Kentucky 25-12. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A trio of Badger fans pump their fists and clap their hands during the match.
Let’s go! Fans pump their fists and clap their hands for Badger volleyball. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Badger fans clap and wave their hands in the air during the volleyball match.
Point, Wisconsin! Fans are awed by the action. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Grace Egan extends her arms to bump the volleyball.
Outside hitter Grace Egan (No. 32) extends for a save, with Kentucky star Eva Hudson (No. 7) looming behind her. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Badger volleyball players pump their fists and rasie their hands in celebration.
Badger players celebrate during the back-and-forth contest. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Mimi Colyer jumps over the net for a spike.
Colyer soars above the net for a powerful spike. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Volleyball player Charlie Fuerbringer yells after winning a point.
Charlie Fuerbringer (No. 24) brings the fury and passion during the unforgettable five-set match. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
The Badger fan section stands and cheers during the match.
A standing ovation: Badger fans transformed the T-Mobile Center into the Field House on Thursday night. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A low angle view of the court and Badger players huddled up.
A dramatic view from a dramatic night that lasted to a third match point in the fifth set. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Volleyball players Carter Booth and Eva Hudson jump and meet at the net.
A clash of the titans at the net: Hudson vs. Booth.
Volleyball player Carter Booth yells and celebrates with her teammates.
Booth plays like someone who refuses to lose. And she proved it again, surpassing a career high in kills in the biggest match of her career.
Badger players embrace each other in a group hug after the game.
Even in defeat, an embrace: There was plenty to be proud of in the Badgers’ hard-fought performance on a national stage. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

