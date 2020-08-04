Summer is peak season for buying and selling homes, but it’s hard to predict the movement of a market in the midst of a global pandemic.

In this Badger Talks video, expert Mark Eppli takes stock of the real estate market. Eppli is Director of the James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate at the Wisconsin School of Business.

Some realtors have been able to bring the real estate market online for potential buyers and sellers, Eppli says. The move is crucial in for market that relies heavily in in-person events like open houses and home showings.

Perhaps most surprising of all, Eppli says lenders might be more skittish, but so far, the residential real estate market is in pretty good shape. It’s hard to predict what will happen next, though.