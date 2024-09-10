Author, Washington Post journalist David Maraniss to visit UW–Madison as fall Journalist in Residence 

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalist and bestselling author David Maraniss will share insights from his remarkable career as this fall’s Sharon Dunwoody Journalist in Residence at UW–Madison.

During his residency Sept. 25-27, Maraniss will connect with faculty and staff, conduct classroom visits and meet with students of history, journalism and African American studies, among other disciplines, to share experiences from his career as a chronicler of America.

On Sept. 25 from 7 to 8 p.m., Maraniss will share stories and expertise from his career as a journalist and biographer who captured the lives of political titans like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and sports figures at the nexus of cultural change, like Jim Thorpe and Roberto Clemente. Maraniss will also preview his forthcoming book about the first Black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson. Anne Strainchamps from Wisconsin Public Radio’s “To the Best of Our Knowledge” will join him in conversation. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.

In 1992, while working for the Washington Post, Maraniss won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton. He received another as part of the team that covered the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting. Maraniss has been nominated for the Pulitzer three times.

As an author, Maraniss has 13 titles to his name, including bestselling biographies of presidents Obama and Clinton and a library that features “They Marched into Sunlight,” a nonfiction exploration of Vietnam and America in 1967; “Path Lit by Lightning,” a biography of the extraordinary athlete and Sac and Fox Nation member Jim Thorpe; and the story of legendary football coach Vince Lombardi in the biography “When Pride Still Mattered.”

Maraniss’s visit is part of the Sharon Dunwoody Journalist in Residence program, which offers the world’s top journalists an opportunity to share their expertise, engage with the campus community and collaborate with university scholars. The Journalist in Residence program is sponsored by the Office of Strategic Communication and campus partners, including the La Follette School of Public Affairs, the Wisconsin School of Business, and the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, with support from the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.