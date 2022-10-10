As Partners in Giving, we’ve been caring for 50 years

Read this message in:

Dear Colleagues,

Along with a rush of students, cooler weather and beautiful foliage, fall brings to campus the opportunity to participate in UW–Madison’s annual Partners in Giving campaign, an expression of the Wisconsin traditions of volunteerism and generosity that are a staple of our campus spirit. Partners in Giving — the State, UW and UW Health Employees Combined Campaign of Dane County — offers each of us an opportunity to care for our community. Now in its 50th year, we have joined together for half a century to give much needed support to the essential services and charitable work of the more than 500 local, state, national, and international organizations represented in the Partners in Giving campaign. Over the past half a century, the campaign has collectively raised more than $85 million, including almost $2.1 million last year.

This year, our Partners in Giving campaign theme is “Caring for 50 years”—a tribute to this incredible campaign milestone and the tremendous care that donors have shown through their charitable gifts that make a difference in the lives of others. Our collective contributions make a tremendous impact.

The impact of charitable giving extends beyond the causes and organizations we choose to support. Giving impacts each of us directly, not only by strengthening our personal values, but also because it evokes gratitude, makes us feel good (and studies suggest it may literally improve our physical and mental health), builds our sense of community connection, and could even offer you a tax benefit (consult your tax professional). The size of the contribution is not what earns us these benefits—it is the act of giving! For those who can participate, contributions of any size will help—even just $1 per pay period. If you cannot give monetarily, seek out ways you may be able to give of your time and talents.

The active phase of this year’s campaign runs from October 10 through November 30, but contributions are possible and welcome through May 15, 2023. We encourage you to make a pledge online—it’s easy and safe. Contributions by mail are also accepted. Learn more about all of the ways you can give here.

New this year, you are invited to a new 9-part virtual Charity Lunch and Learn series, occurring every Tuesday through November 30. Join in to hear from charities who are making an impact locally, nationally, and internationally.

We stand in continued awe of our UW–Madison community’s ability to come together to care for others. Your contributions have meant 50 years of caring for those most vulnerable, and—with your continued generosity and support—we look forward to another 50.

Sincerely,

John Karl Scholz

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rob Cramer

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Have a Partners in Giving question or need help? Contact the University Campaign Coordinating Committee.