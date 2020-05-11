A commencement like no other

With global COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the familiar patterns of life, the closing chapter of spring commencement this past weekend was uncharted territory for UW–Madison’s graduating of Class of 2020.

The campus remained closed and major venues sat empty. Programs of pomp and circumstance were delivered virtually and in-person celebrations with family and friends were often limited in size and became practices in social distancing.

This surreal time was nothing like the preceding 29 springtime ceremonies that I have photographed in my career as a photographer for University Communications at UW–Madison.

Still, a tenacious Badger spirit to be physically present remained, and I was compelled to document and share a few of these found stories of human connection. These are a few of the unchanged moments that I observed this particular graduation weekend.

On, Wisconsin!